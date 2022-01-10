Dickey's Barbecue Releases Second Cookbook

After 80 years and three generations of passing down the Art of Great Barbecue, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving fans a peek behind the kitchen door.

“Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails & Tall Tales,” Dickey’s second cookbook, is now available online through the Barbecue At Home website. The Texas-style barbecue brand’s new cookbook was created with the help of Southwestern Publishing House and includes favorite recipes from Dickey’s family members, employees, franchise owners and more.

The cookbook is an ode to barbecue lovers, pit masters, Big Yellow Cup collectors and all the folks who have made Dickey’s Barbecue Pit the iconic brand it is today. Dickey’s prides itself as an American, family-owned barbecue restaurant brand that serves mouthwatering barbecue with a side of southern hospitality. By writing “Behind the BBQ,” Dickey’s is letting its loyal fans bring some of its southern charm and delicious tastes home with them.

Plus, “Behind the BBQ” is more than just a cookbook with exclusive, delicious recipes from the creators of Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ The one-of-a-kind book also includes behind-the-scenes tales of life at Dickey’s that fans won’t hear anywhere else.

“Behind the BBQ” transports Dickey’s stories, recipes and spirit from our table to yours,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’ve been serving up delicious, slow-smoked barbecue for eight decades and we are thrilled to share those recipes as a way to say ‘thank you.’ We know our fans are always looking for the perfect barbecue recipes, and we’ve given them just that in this book. We’ve also got specialty cocktails and delightful appetizer recipes for those looking to host a party. We encourage our guests to bring these amazing recipes to life and create life-long memories with friends and family!”

For only $34.99, readers can become a pro in the kitchen and on the grill with easy-to-follow instructions with everything from barbecue sauce recipes to a beer can chicken recipe. The cookbook also includes classic barbecue side dishes and cocktail recipes. To order a copy and enjoy delicious food and juicy stories, visit the Barbecue At Home website.