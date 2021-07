Dickey's Barbecue Rolls Out 'Big Yellow Box' Group Meal for Fourth of July

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is going all out this Fourth of July and ensuring it’s the biggest, most smokin’ birthday party of the year for guests nationwide.

Whether you’re celebrating America’s birthday big or small, the world’s largest barbecue concept has you covered for any Fourth of July gathering with its Big Yellow Box. Designed to feed a crowd conveniently and compactly, Dickey’s Big Yellow Box provides a self-contained way for guests to pick up and enjoy the Texas-style barbecue brand’s award-winning catering offerings. With summer barbecue classics like pulled pork and brisket, Dickey’s fans can choose from the following Big Yellow Box options:

Pulled Pork Party Pack – Four pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Classic Sandwich Party Pack – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Original Party Pack – Two pounds of brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Texas Brisket Party Pack – Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

“Fourth of July weekend is always a big holiday for Dickey’s,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Last year, on this weekend alone, we sold 152,695 pounds of brisket, 117,497 pounds of pork butts and over 391,000 individual ribs! This year, we are confident that we will surpass these incredible numbers with our loyal barbecue-loving fans. We look forward to celebrating our independence red, white and barbecue style.”

To keep the party going all season long, Dickey’s is offering free delivery on all online orders through the end of the summer. Or, if you’re ordering through the Dickey’s App, select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout for free delivery.

“On the Fourth of July, we celebrate our freedom and remember those who bravely fought for it,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our Big Yellow Box, families and friends can easily focus on spending time together this holiday without the stress of cooking or grilling. Dickey’s is an American staple, and barbecue is the ultimate summertime food, so we can’t wait to provide the perfect option for Independence Day gatherings across the country.”