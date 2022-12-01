Dickey's Barbecue Rolls Out Gift Card Bonus Offer

In the spirit of the giving season, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering barbecue lovers everywhere the chance to stack, save and share with gifts that keep on givin’.

Available now until Dec. 31, the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering a $5 Bonus ‘Cue Card with a purchase of a $25 gift card, available in-store and online. Need some last-minute stocking stuffers? From Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, guests can take advantage of an exclusive, online-only deal and receive a $10 Bonus ‘Cue Card with the purchase of a $30 E-Gift Card. The bonus cards are redeemable from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023 and can even be used at Dickey’s virtual brands, including Wing Boss, Trailer Birds and Big Deal Burger.

“This is the perfect time of year to treat families, friends and yourself to Legit. Texas. Barbecue.,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our holiday offerings are perfect for sharing the Dickey’s love by buying and giving gift cards all season long. We can’t wait for our guests to bring our barbecue home for the holidays and save money while doing it.”

The $5 and $10 ‘Cue Cards can be applied in-store at your local barbecue restaurant, in the Dickey’s app, or online at dickeys.com. To learn more about Dickey’s, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.