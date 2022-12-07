Dickey's Barbecue Rolls Out Holiday Family Meals

This Christmas, everything a host needs for a festive gathering and the perfect holiday meal is now available at the best barbecue restaurant, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Holidays are a time to celebrate—not a time to stress. So let your local barbecue restaurant do the work for you.

Through December 31, the world’s largest barbecue concept franchise is offering two gathering-friendly options—The Complete Feast and Dinner Feast—as well as its fan-favorite Ready to Eat Holiday Big Yellow Box, the perfect solution for a smaller gathering. Each option will be available to order via the paper brochure, online, or on the Dickey’s App.

Serving 10-12 guests, The Complete Feast offers cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, a dozen buttery rolls, and a choice of spiral-cut ham, smoked turkey, or prime rib. Need to feed 8-10 people? The Dinner Feast comes with cornbread dressing, gravy, a dozen buttery rolls and a choice of spiral-cut ham, smoked turkey, or prime rib.

“Christmas is about spending time with family and friends, so let Dickey’s do the cooking this holiday season,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’ll also cater your holiday event or gathering. No matter your crew’s size or tastebuds—Dickey’s is the go-to crowd pleaser.”