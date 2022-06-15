Dickey's Barbecue Rolls Out King’s Hawaiian Spicy Chicken and Cheddar Sandwich

The summer sun is heating things up and so is Dickey’s Barbecue Pit with the release of its new King’s Hawaiian Spicy Chicken and Cheddar premium sandwich.

From June 13 to Aug. 28, the Texas-style barbecue restaurant is featuring a new spicy summer menu item with pit-smoked marinated chicken breast topped off with cheddar, jalapeños, and spicy barbecue sauce, all nestled in a sweet King’s Hawaiian Bun. With every bite you take into this chicken sandwich, it will be full of spicy and sweet tangy flavors. Dickey’s is not a sandwich shop, but they sure do know how to put one together.

“Here at Dickey’s, we have been serving up top-notch barbecue staples for decades,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Now that the seasons are changing, we wanted to challenge the barbecue norm and create a hot, new innovative addition for our menu. That is why we are launching the King’s Hawaiian Spicy Chicken and Cheddar premium sandwich. We can’t wait to share this delicious item with the community and hope everyone is ready to spice up their order at Dickey’s this summer!”

Do you like this deluxe sandwich so much and want more of Dickey’s BBQ menu items? Go ahead and upgrade any standard sandwich bun to a King's Hawaiian bun, to get that extra burst of sweet flavor to perfectly compliment the spicy barbecue sauce. You might as well go ahead and make this sandwich a full meal with our many of our fan favorites. Add a signature southern side of Mac and Cheese and chase the spice away with a Big Yellow Cup filled with homemade sweet tea! It’s summertime and that means that it’s time to live it up. Finish off your heavenly meal with some dessert like a nice tempting Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Guests who like to walk on the spicy side of life can try out Dickey’s Spicy Ribs or Wings to keep the heat up this summer.