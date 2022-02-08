Dickey's Barbecue Rolls Out Meal Deals for Super Bowl Sunday

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it easy to impress your group of hungry football fans during the NFL Title Game with its Legit. Texas. Barbecue!

The world’s largest barbecue concept is offering big deals for the Big Game that are conveniently available for same-day delivery, pickup and to-go. Gameday specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack (Starting at $120) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

$5 Off $25 – Get $5 off online and app orders of $25 or more with code: 5OFF25.

Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a free Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO. One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

Instead of the same old game day food, get fall-off-the-bone ribs and pit-smoked wings. Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper – perfect for hosting a group of people with a variety of flavor preferences. Explore some delicious game day food ideas with Dickey’s Barbecue!

“Dickey’s will help keep everyone quiet during the Big Game, halftime show and commercials as they’re preoccupied with delicious Texas barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings are the perfect pairing for Championship Sunday, and you’ll get all the praise as the MVP host. We have plenty of options to choose from, so call or go online today and end the football season the right way!”

In addition, Dickey’s is offering guests free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Delivery” option at checkout. Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for watch parties of any size.