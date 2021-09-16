Dickey's Barbecue Sees Historic Sales on Labor Day Weekend

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit saw historical sales this Labor Day Weekend, reaffirming its status as the go-to destination for Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Compared to the year prior, over the three-day weekend, the Texas-style barbecue brand recorded a 10% increase in sales, including a 26% increase in digital sales and a 20% increase in digital checks. On Labor Day, the brand experienced its biggest spike of the weekend with digital checks up 34% and digital catering sales up 36% over 2020.

In addition to Dickey’s sales boosts, the world’s largest barbecue concept saw a notable increase in mobile app ordering. On Sept. 6, orders via the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit App increased 62% and digital sales increased 44% compared to 2020. In total, year-over-year sales were up 13% across the country and overseas on Labor Day.

“We’re proud of our Dickey’s owners and operators around the world for achieving such an impressive Labor Day performance,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It is encouraging and rewarding to see our mobile ordering and digital sales make a big jump over the holiday weekend after committing to perfecting that aspect of our brand. We look forward to carrying this momentum into football season!”