Dickey's Barbecue Sets Sales Record During Fourth of July Weekend

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is on an impressive sales streak, and July is shaping up to be another successful month after the Texas-style barbecue restaurant experienced a record-breaking sales.

Over the holiday weekend, the 80-year-old brand sold more than 48,000 pork ribs and set another holiday sales record with an increase of 13.9% in same-store sales. To help barbecue lovers celebrate America’s birthday, Dickey’s served its Big Yellow Box, a self-contained way for guests to pick up and enjoy the world’s largest barbecue concept’s award-winning catering offerings, and offered free delivery on all online orders.

For 15 straight months, Dickey’s has experienced same-store positive sales, and with an 11% increase in same-store positive sales this month, July is expected to follow the remarkable trend.

“Even after 80 years, Dickey’s continues to prove that we’re the go-to destination for enjoying delicious slow-smoked meats and savory sides,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Fourth of July is always a successful holiday for Dickey’s, but 2021 set the bar even higher for future Independence Day celebrations to come.”