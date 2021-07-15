    Dickey's Barbecue Sets Sales Record During Fourth of July Weekend

    Industry News | July 15, 2021
    Dickey’s Barbecue Pit briskey chili.
    Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
    The 80-year-old brand sold more than 48,000 pork ribs.

    Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is on an impressive sales streak, and July is shaping up to be another successful month after the Texas-style barbecue restaurant experienced a record-breaking sales. 

    Over the holiday weekend, the 80-year-old brand sold more than 48,000 pork ribs and set another holiday sales record with an increase of 13.9% in same-store sales. To help barbecue lovers celebrate America’s birthday, Dickey’s served its Big Yellow Box, self-contained way for guests to pick up and enjoy the world’s largest barbecue concept’s award-winning catering offerings, and offered free delivery on all online orders.

    For 15 straight months, Dickey’s has experienced same-store positive sales, and with an 11% increase in same-store positive sales this month, July is expected to follow the remarkable trend. 

    “Even after 80 years, Dickey’s continues to prove that we’re the go-to destination for enjoying delicious slow-smoked meats and savory sides,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Fourth of July is always a successful holiday for Dickey’s, but 2021 set the bar even higher for future Independence Day celebrations to come.”

