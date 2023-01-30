Dickey's Barbecue Unveils Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage

While Dickey’s Barbecue Pit isn’t getting in the business of Taco Tuesday, it's adding a Tex-Mex favorite to the barbecue joint’s signature sausage lineup. The barbecue is smoked low and slow in a hickory wood-burning pit, creating tender, fall-off-the-bone meats. The ‘cue creations are truly endless with a variety of Texas-style, authentic family recipes!

From Feb. 6 to April 30, the popular barbecue restaurant is taking a meaty, smoky, cheesy plate of nachos and combining it with its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to make the Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage. This indulgent sausage features Dickey’s premium, pit-smoked sausage stuffed with taco-seasoned beef and pork, tortilla chips and jalapeño beans with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new hand-crafted sausage in time for the big game,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s awarded-winning Kielbasa sausages are small-batch, artisan sausages made exclusively by Dickeys for Dickey’s barbecue. We are sure the new Loaded Nacho Sausage will be a legendary winner.”

“With the Super Bowl right around the corner, our newest addition is sure to be a crowd-pleasing favorite that’s perfect for a game day spread. Don’t miss out as the Loaded Nacho Kielbasa Sausage will only be available now through April.”