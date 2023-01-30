    Dickey's Barbecue Unveils Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage

    Industry News | January 30, 2023
    Picture of Dickey's Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage.
    Dickey's Barbecue
    It's available starting February 6.

    While Dickey’s Barbecue Pit isn’t getting in the business of Taco Tuesday, it's adding a Tex-Mex favorite to the barbecue joint’s signature sausage lineup. The barbecue is smoked low and slow in a hickory wood-burning pit, creating tender, fall-off-the-bone meats. The ‘cue creations are truly endless with a variety of Texas-style, authentic family recipes!

    From Feb. 6 to April 30, the popular barbecue restaurant is taking a meaty, smoky, cheesy plate of nachos and combining it with its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to make the Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage. This indulgent sausage features Dickey’s premium, pit-smoked sausage stuffed with taco-seasoned beef and pork, tortilla chips and jalapeño beans with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.

    “We are thrilled to introduce this new hand-crafted sausage in time for the big game,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s awarded-winning Kielbasa sausages are small-batch, artisan sausages made exclusively by Dickeys for Dickey’s barbecue. We are sure the new Loaded Nacho Sausage will be a legendary winner.”

    “With the Super Bowl right around the corner, our newest addition is sure to be a crowd-pleasing favorite that’s perfect for a game day spread. Don’t miss out as the Loaded Nacho Kielbasa Sausage will only be available now through April.”

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

