Dickey's Barbecue's Retail Business Reaches Hawaii

No matter where you are in the world, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wants to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to you. Now, by popular demand, Dickey’s is proud to say aloha to the Hawaiian Islands with their pit-smoked ribs.

Over the summer, the Texas-style BBQ brand began selling Original, Sizzlin’ Spice and Signature Sweet St. Louis Style Ribs in Puerto Rico and Hong Kong and saw immediate success. Due to the exponential growth experienced in the past year, the Hawaiian Islands can now find Dickey’s mouthwatering ribs at their ‘cue-mmunity Times Supermarkets as well.

Dickey’s bake-in-a-bag ribs are oven-safe and require no prep with no mess. So, no need to stress about being the pitmaster for your fall cookouts or game-day tailgates. Just let Dickey’s do the work while your guests rave about “your” fall-off-the-bone ribs.

“We’re proud to expand our retail line and bring more Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to the people of Hawaii,” says Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “The response we saw after our launch in Puerto Rico and Hong Kong shows that the demand for delicious, tender pork ribs is undeniable. With the unmatched convenience and flavors of our ribs, barbecue lovers can be the ultimate pitmasters at home.”