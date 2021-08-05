Dickey's Foundation Donates to Levelland Fire Department

The Dickey Foundation – the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – is committed to serving those who serve the community.

Earlier this year, Dickey’s transformed its iconic Big Yellow Cup into the Golden 80th Anniversary Big Yellow Cup Edition. Dickey’s will continue to release commemorative, limited-edition cups totaling six throughout the year to celebrate its 80th anniversary. All of the limited-edition cups support The Dickey Foundation.

Although it’s a national foundation, the support is intensely local. Levelland’s local Dickey’s has used the funds raised from the Big Yellow Cup sales to donate two rehab cooling stations to the Levelland Fire Department. The donation took place at Levelland’s fire station on Aug. 2.

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re excited that Dickey’s Levelland Owner/Operator Nikki Wisdom chose this particular donation. West Texas frequently experiences 100+ degree weather and these cooling stations will give the firefighters a cool place to quickly get their core temperature back to normal.”