Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Doug Keenum is making waves in Tennessee with a remarkable expansion journey. Since stepping into the world of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in 2022, Keenum has transformed locations, opened a brand-new store, and taken on new opportunities with grit and determination.

Doug began his barbecue journey by taking over the Madison Street location in Clarksville, TN, in August 2022. “The Madison location had a challenging reputation,” Keenum recalls. “We brought that one back to life, and now it’s getting great feedback from our guests.”

Building on this success, Keenum opened a new Dickey’s location on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville in July 2024, just a stone’s throw from the local military base. “This store has been an exciting addition,” says Keenum. “We’re working hard to introduce our brand to more of the Clarksville community and make this location a favorite among military families.”

In August 2024, Keenum expanded again, taking over an existing location in Brentwood, TN, just outside Nashville. “This location is another opportunity to make a positive impact,” says Keenum. “We’re focused on improving operations and creating a welcoming environment for our guests.”



Doug’s efforts exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Dickey’s franchisees. Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., praises his resilience and strategic growth. “Doug’s dedication to excellence and his ability to revitalize locations are truly inspiring,” she says. “He’s a tremendous asset to the Dickey’s family, and his success showcases the power of hard work and community focus.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, echoes these sentiments. “Doug has embraced the life of franchise ownership,” Roland says. “His growth in Tennessee reflects the strength of the Dickey’s brand and the entrepreneurial vision that drives it forward.”



Doug’s three Tennessee locations are part of his mission to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to more communities. With a focus on quality, hospitality, and community engagement, Keenum continues to expand and enhance the Dickey’s experience for families across the state.