Dickey's Opens Milestone 700th Location

Already known as the world’s largest barbecue concept, demand for Dickey’s Restaurant Brands has driven the family-owned franchise to achieve a new growth milestone.

On December 10, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands celebrated opening its 700th location worldwide across all of its concepts, including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds. Trailer Birds Hot Chicken began serving the Ocoee, Florida community, securing Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ landmark opening.

“The growing popularity of each of our concepts is enabling Dickey’s Restaurant Brands to expand at a very fast pace,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Guests are interested in testing out our portfolio of delicious offerings, and the success we’ve seen is reflected in Dickey’s Restaurant Brands hitting 700 locations. We’re proud of the incredible growth we’ve achieved thus far, and we can’t wait to see where these brands continue to take us.”