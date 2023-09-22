DIG Adds Chef and Programming at Boston's Kendall Square

DIG, the chef-centric eatery based in New York City, announced the introduction of anticipated additions to its Kendall Square location in Boston. As the new local lead behind the brand’s signature menu, Chef Connell Kelly joins the team, bringing culinary expertise and a passion for creating a memorable guest experience. With his entrance also comes the launch of a beer and wine program paired with a happy hour-inspired shareables menu – all available now. To celebrate, DIG Kendall Square is hosting a ‘Wicked Hahvest Pahty’ on Tuesday, September 26 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

With his executive chef and management background, Kelly looks forward to sharing a new perspective in a kitchen that thrives on energy and innovation. His drive to expand his talents and enthusiasm surrounding DIG’s mission and values captivated the DIG team, making him stand out when looking to fill this role. He most recently served as kitchen manager of Foxborough’s Bar Louie, and executive chef and general manager of North Easton’s Shovel Town Brewery.

Available all day, the beer and wine program features various IPAs, lagers and ciders, as well as white and red wine selections. Two fruity, craft cocktails – the Juneshine and the Nutrl – will also grace the menu. Served from 5 to 8 p.m., the shareables menu offers delicious dishes, perfectly portioned for two to four people to split. Focaccia of the day, sweet potato hummus, and more lead the way, followed by protein-forward options including buffalo chicken and cauliflower bites, crispy tofu plate, and sliders.

"It’s important to the DIG team to always be thinking about how we can improve each of our restaurants," says Tracy Kim, CEO of DIG. "At Kendall Square, we’ve listened to the community and our local team to incorporate new additions, and I look forward to seeing our Boston fans enjoy all that this location has to offer now.”

DIG's menu is scratch-cooked, featuring nourishing foods that are both familiar and surprising. The menu is rotated regularly to showcase the freshest vegetables of the season, while maintaining a consistent variety of composed market plates, fresh salads, housemade focaccia and delicious dessert selections. Fan favorites that will grace the menu include the cashew kale caesar salad, the classic DIG, Jasper Hill mac and cheese, and flourless chocolate brownies.

At the ‘Wicked Hahvest Pahty,’ guests can expect to enjoy trivia games, takeaways, delicious menu samples and more. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., guests will receive 15 percent off their orders when they download the DIG app, and 100 percent of net proceeds from the event will be donated to The Food Project. DIG Kendall Square is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The full menu is available for dine-in, with pickup and delivery available through the DIG app. Guests can stay updated on all brand news by following DIG on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok or visiting diginn.com.