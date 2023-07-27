DIG Announces Second Brooklyn Location

DIG, the chef-centric eatery based in New York City, announced its next New York location. Situated in the mixed-use City Point development, the new opening is slated for this September and will mark the brand’s second location in Brooklyn. Guests can look forward to enjoying DIG’s signature menu items, in addition to grand opening events, special promotions, community- and charity-focused initiatives, and exciting giveaway opportunities.

"As we aim to continue growing our footprint in the New York metropolitan area, we’re especially excited about expanding our presence in Brooklyn. The City Point development has so much to offer the surrounding community," says Tracy Kim, CEO of DIG. “We can’t wait to officially open our doors here and share our menu with even more of our Brooklyn neighbors.”

Located on the southeast edge of Downtown Brooklyn, the 2,093-square-foot space will feature DIG’s signature interior style with indoor and outdoor seating available. The guest experience will encompass the brand’s casual, make-yourself-at-home feel with a comfortable environment for friends and families, especially those who want an easy, hassle-free meal that is tasty and nutritious.

DIG's menu is scratch-cooked, featuring nourishing foods that are both familiar and surprising. The menu is rotated regularly to showcase the freshest vegetables of the season, while maintaining a consistent variety of composed market plates, fresh salads and delicious dessert selections. Fan favorites that will grace the menu include the cashew kale caesar salad topped with mint, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and toasted breadcrumbs; the Classic DIG served with charred chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, and brown rice with garlic aioli; Jasper Hill Mac & Cheese made with a three-cheese blend, Ithaca milk, whole-wheat pasta and crispy panko breadcrumbs; and the flourless chocolate brownie composed of a sweet potato base.

Coming soon, DIG City Point will be open daily to serve lunch and dinner. The full menu will be available for dine-in, with pickup and delivery available through the DIG app.