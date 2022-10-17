DIG Extends Relationship with Internet Connectivity Solution Digi International

SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International – a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions – today announced it will extend its work with DIG, a seasonally-driven restaurant group. Continuing its use of SmartSense by Digi solutions, DIG has the industry’s most reliable technology to maintain and expand its unrivaled product freshness.

DIG prepares its meals from scratch daily using only fresh, high-quality ingredients. SmartSense’s IoT sensing and monitoring solutions will allow DIG to leverage digitized task management to closely monitor how products are handled and stored. The SmartSense solutions will also monitor DIG’s refrigeration equipment at all locations to ensure freshness at scale.

SmartSense’s automated temperature monitoring improves employee efficiency and allows team members to focus on HACCP compliance using digital checklists and prescriptive workflows. Using one centralized dashboard, DIG team members are able to remotely manage quality and safety operations across all locations, supporting the company’s growth.

“Organizations increasingly need ways to simplify compliance, improve efficiency, reduce operating expenses – and most importantly, delight their customers,” says Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. “Our ongoing collaboration with DIG will help amplify the quality and safety of its products at all locations. As we continue to work together, we’ll collaborate to deliver better nutritional outcomes, focus on sustainability, and improve the dining experience of consumers seeking food options to fit their healthy lifestyles.”

“We needed a vendor that could grow with us and provide added levels of consistency and quality to our solution,” says Tracy Kim, DIG’s Chief Operating Officer. “SmartSense was the perfect fit. Leveraging IoT-enabled digital checklists will help us stay consistent and efficient as we increase our number of locations.”

DIG prepares more than 100,000 meals weekly and harvests more than 75,000 pounds of produce from its DIG Acres farm. SmartSense will help DIG grow and enhance the quality and integrity of its products from farm to table. The company works with over 100 farmers and partners to bring recipes to life, planting crops specifically for its menus.