DIG, a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, has partnered with Persian-American content creator Cyrus Veyssi to launch Cyrus’ Sumac Yogurt and Chicken Plate, a limited-time offering available at all DIG locations through June 30.

The new dish brings the vibrant flavors of Persian cuisine to DIG’s menu. Featuring charred chicken, tomato and cucumber salad, and herb rice topped with a sumac, lime and mint yogurt sauce, served with a lemon wedge, it offers a modern interpretation of traditional Persian culinary elements.

“I grew up watching my Persian mother cook Iranian food every evening, and that privilege has cemented my love for our culture’s cuisine,” said Veyssi. “Creating this plate with DIG has allowed me to share flavors from my childhood with a wider audience, bringing in elements like sumac and a Shirazi-style salad as a small homage. As someone who navigates multiple identities, I’m passionate about bringing people together through food and showing how shared experiences can transcend barriers.”

The limited-time offering celebrates the intersection of food, culture and identity — core values that both DIG and Veyssi champion in their respective fields. Known for their vibrant social media presence that blends beauty expertise with cultural storytelling, Veyssi brings a unique perspective to this culinary collaboration.

“At DIG, we believe food is a powerful medium for cultural exchange and community building,” said DIG Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. “We’ve been longtime fans of Cyrus, so when we saw them posting organically about dining at DIG, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to formalize a partnership. This collaboration allows us to introduce our guests to exciting new flavors and celebrate the rich diversity that defines our food landscape, while elevating home cooking and honoring authentic culinary traditions.”

In celebration of Pride Month, DIG will donate 10% of all sales from Cyrus’ Sumac Yogurt and Chicken Plate purchased in Manhattan and Brooklyn locations to NYC PRIDE as part of its Patrons of Pride campaign.

Cyrus’ Sumac Yogurt and Chicken Plate starts at $13.75 and is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery at all DIG locations. Customers can also order through the DIG app or website, where first-time digital users receive $5 off their initial order.