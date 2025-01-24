DIG, a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, has launched its new winter menu featuring char-grilled sirloin steak alongside warm, seasonal dishes. Available through March 25, the menu showcases DIG’s commitment to exceptional quality and culinary innovation in the fast-casual space, setting a new standard for protein innovation in the industry.

At the heart of the winter menu is DIG’s char-grilled sirloin steak, prepared medium to medium-rare on a 500-degree plancha, rested to lock in flavors and sliced to order for each guest. The steak is featured in several new dishes, including the Steak & Potatoes Dinner Plate, served with charred onion relish and chili lime brussels sprouts, and the Kale Caesar Salad with Char-grilled Steak.

“We’re revolutionizing the quick-service dining experience for guests with the best expression of steak in the fast-casual space,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. “Our winter menu is perfectly timed for the new year, giving people the shortcuts to lunch and dinner with expertly crafted dishes that celebrate the season. By listening closely to our guests’ preferences and feedback, we continue to deliver high-quality ingredients while maintaining our commitment to thoughtful preparation.”

According to a recent DIG survey, more than half of Americans cite lack of time as their biggest barrier to cooking – a challenge DIG addresses with its new winter menu offerings.

Other survey findings include:

Kitchen relationship status – Over 53% of respondents identify their relationship status with their kitchen as on-again, off-again.

– Over 53% of respondents identify their relationship status with their kitchen as on-again, off-again. Grocery shopping dread – More than 60% of Americans dread grocery shopping, citing the number of errands on their to-do list as their top reason.

– More than 60% of Americans dread grocery shopping, citing the number of errands on their to-do list as their top reason. Main character energy – 42% of Americans are putting their main character energy toward finding more time to prioritize wellness.

Other new additions on DIG’s winter menu include a Sweet Chili Salmon plate and two new sandwiches, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Marinara Pesto Crispy Chicken, all available with optional tofu substitutions. The new menu also features house-made Iced Lemon Cake and a Char-Grilled Steak Family Dinner complete with sides and signature sauces.

“Every dish on our winter menu is made from scratch with love and patience, from creating our in-house sauces like marinara and pesto daily to marinating our charred chicken overnight,” said Culinary Director Matt Weingarten. “It’s all about bold, comforting flavors and thoughtful preparation, so you can enjoy a delicious meal without compromising on quality or time.”