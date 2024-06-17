DIG, a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, has appointed Jessica Serrano as chief marketing officer and Jasmine Chiaramonte as chief financial officer.

These key promotions underscore DIG’s commitment to building a business around good food and great people while continuing its mission of elevating home cooking.

Jessica Serrano, who joined DIG in 2022 as vice president of marketing, brings a wealth of experience in the quick-service restaurant sector, with prior leadership roles at Burger King and Taco Bell. Serrano, who holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California, has led several successful campaigns at DIG, including the launch of the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and partnerships with JetBlue, Omsom and more.

Jasmine Chiaramonte, who also joined the company in 2022, started with DIG as vice president of finance and has a diverse background spanning multiple industries, including restaurants and commercial real estate. She previously served as vice president of finance at honeygrow. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, Chiaramonte has played a crucial role in DIG’s real estate selections in new markets, including the recently opened restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Jessica and Jasmine are moving into these critical leadership roles at a pivotal time for our company as we look to grow our brand,” said DIG CEO Tracy Kim. “Both have built a strong track record of success at DIG, and we know they will continue their focus on propelling our brand forward as we expand our menu innovation and find new ways to help teach people how to cook.”

Serrano and Chiaramonte round out the leadership team, following the January appointment of Chief Operating Officer Scott Nicholson. These moves come at a time of significant growth for DIG, which in Q1 2024 reported double-digit same-store sales growth and two consecutive quarters of profitable expansion. In April 2024, DIG’s same-store sales year-over-year were six times above the fast-casual industry average, demonstrating the brand’s strategic success across markets.