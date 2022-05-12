DIG Unveils New Post-Pandemic Concept in NYC’s Union Square

DIG, a vegetable-centric, multi-format restaurant group, announced the opening of DIG on 4th (127 4th Avenue, New York, NY) an innovative concept designed to maintain frictionless convenience while introducing new features that cater to customers who now have the flexibility and desire for all-day dining. The first of its restaurants to debut a new counter order format, DIG on 4th seamlessly layers casual, bistro-style dining in with its reputation for speed and timeless, craveable food. DIG’s long-term goal is to bring this format to mixed residential and suburban neighborhoods across the country.

A recent company survey found that diners desire four key additions to their experience—partial service, the option of alcohol, non-disposable dishware, and the ability to dine in all day. As such, dine-in guests at DIG on 4th will order from a counter and have food brought to them in cast aluminum vessels, ceramic bowls, and old school fry baskets; beer, wine, and cider will be offered under an Always On Happy Hour. DIG is also piloting a tipping option to further increase the staff wages.

The pandemic sparked an increased penchant for nostalgic dishes—meals that are comforting yet healthy, classic with a slight twist. This shift influenced the DIG on 4th menu, which will feature a mix of DIG favorites and new dishes such as a Meatball Parm Sandwich, Broccoli Melt, Chili Crisp Tofu Bowl, and Buffalo Cauliflower Bites. All sandwiches will be served with their signature homemade focaccia, a recipe inspired by the group’s full service restaurant, 232 Bleecker. Daily “Sheet Tray Specials” like Lemon Chicken Dinner for Two and Farmer’s Market Specials will allow chefs to be creative and utilize the in-season produce from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket. Prices will remain affordable, with unlimited self-service drip coffee for $2 and $4 beers and $8 glasses of wine.

Existing DIG favorites like the build-your-own meal options with a choice of protein (including Salmon, Grilled Chicken, and Tofu) and seasonal vegetables (like Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Carrots with Gremolata, and Charred Broccoli with Lemon), and Jasper Hill Mac & Cheese will still be available. DIG remains focused on sourcing quality ingredients from farmers including produce from DIG Acres (its own 20-acre mixed vegetable farm in upstate New York), and other local farms such as Sheppard Farms (NJ), Jasper Hill (VT), Butcher Girls (NY), and Dagele Brothers (NY) and empowering trained chefs to cook their food. Takeaway and delivery will still be available and are optimized with designated shelves and a Miami window for streamlined delivery pickup.

Reflecting the menu, DIG on 4th’s interior design is inspired by culinary nostalgia, incorporating utilitarian materials with elements reminiscent of classic diners and French bistros for an unfussy yet comfortable dining experience. Zinc countertops will acquire a warm patina with age, the original brick wall receives a soft mint wash to bring color into the space, and Douglas fir plywood is stained in a natural finish. Banquet seating lines the walls with two-top and four-top tables and vintage french patio chairs. To elevate the experience, DIG on 4th will create a relaxed atmosphere, inviting guests to settle in with dimmed lighting in the evening and a playlist incorporating different decades including Indie Pop, Modern Soul, and Golden Era Hip Hop.