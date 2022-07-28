Digital Concept Moonbowls Opens Brick-and-Mortar in Chicago

Moonbowls, a digital-native restaurant brand serving Korean-inspired bowls across the country, announced its new flagship brick-and-mortar restaurant in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. This location marks an evolution for the four-year-old brand which has operated primarily out of ghost kitchen facilities that are geared toward delivery orders and provide minimal brand touchpoints. Now, customers will be able to enjoy moonbowls through both delivery and a convenient, branded pick up experience.

moonbowls is operated by its parent company, Salted, a platform for building and scaling better-for-you, digital native restaurant brands. Currently, Salted operates three locations in the Chicago area and 27 across the United States, with plans to open 80 by the end of 2023. “Our shared kitchen facilities serve as distribution points for our brands but restaurants like Lincoln Park let us really connect with our customers and tell our brand stories in a more complete way,” said Jeff Appelbaum, CEO of Salted. “In a world where choice is endless, we believe it’s essential to develop deep, three-dimensional relationships with our customers, even when that relationship primarily exists online.”

Customers can order ahead on the moonbowls app or website to gain access to exclusive menu items plus a loyalty program that rewards customers $5 for every $50 spent. The restaurant’s counter kiosk enables walk-in customers to order from moonbowls and soon, Salted’s other brands, such as the Hawaiian-inspired lulubowls and a cauliflower pizza concept, Califlower Pizza. Every Salted menu is 100% gluten-free and offers numerous plant-based options.