    Digital Signage Federation, Questex Announce Partnership for Digital Signage Experience 2022

    Industry News | November 17, 2021

    Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) will join the conference as an Industry Association partner. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las  Vegas Convention Center.  

    DSF is a not-for-profit independent voice of the digital signage industry, reflecting the  diverse constituencies that make up the industry. Since its inception in 2010, DSF has  provided a strong foundation for the advancement of the industry. DSF has established  Privacy Standards that have been cited in national publications and before Congress.  DSF has also established the Seal of Professional Excellence to provide a graphic  representation of its members’ commitment to excellence in business practices.  

    “We are delighted to be partnering with the Digital Signage Federation as an Industry  Association partner for Digital Signage Experience 2022. The DSF has been a steadfast  partner and proponent of the event since its inception and, with this critical relaunch of  the event in 2022, we’re proud and grateful that the DSF has again endorsed the event  now under new leadership by Questex,” says Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for  DSE at Questex. 

    As part of the agreement, the DSF will be featured as an official industry trade  association sponsor of DSE. Members of the DSF will receive special association  discounts for passes to the conference program as well as other association benefits. In  addition, the DSF will be producing a track of live educational sessions leveraging its  best-in-class online micro-credential course catalogue.  

    “We are excited to be collaborating with Digital Signage Experience and to be able to  provide our members with tangible benefits to attend and exhibit,” says Len Dudis, Vice  Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors. “For over a decade, our  members have exhibited at the DSE’s predecessor event. We know how important  attending education sessions, walking the show floor and days of networking are for our  members and others in the ecosystem.” 

