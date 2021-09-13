Dillas Quesadillas Announces $5 Offer for National Quesadilla Day

Saturday, September 25 is National Quesadilla Day, and what better way to celebrate than with North-Texas-based quesadilla legend Dillas Quesadillas.

Foodies in DFW can celebrate the big day by visiting Dillas’ Plano, Frisco or McKinney locations, and receive a regular size quesadilla for just $5. Dilla-lovers can choose from crowd favorites like: