    Dillas Quesadillas Announces $5 Offer for National Quesadilla Day

    Industry News | September 13, 2021

    Saturday, September 25 is National Quesadilla Day, and what better way to celebrate than with North-Texas-based quesadilla legend Dillas Quesadillas.

    Foodies in DFW can celebrate the big day by visiting Dillas’ Plano, Frisco or McKinney locations, and receive a regular size quesadilla for just $5. Dilla-lovers can choose from crowd favorites like: 

    • Gordo: Ground Beef, Bacon, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
      • (Regular: $7.29)
    • Fluffy: Steak, Bean Spread, Bacon, Fries, Hatch Queso Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
      • (Regular: $8.99)
    • Hot Hatch: Pick a protein, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
      • (Regular: $6.99)
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

