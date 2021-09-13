Dillas Quesadillas Announces $5 Offer for National Quesadilla Day

Saturday, September 25 is National Quesadilla Day, and what better way to celebrate than with North-Texas-based quesadilla legend Dillas Quesadillas.
Foodies in DFW can celebrate the big day by visiting Dillas’ Plano, Frisco or McKinney locations, and receive a regular size quesadilla for just $5. Dilla-lovers can choose from crowd favorites like:
- Gordo: Ground Beef, Bacon, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
- (Regular: $7.29)
- Fluffy: Steak, Bean Spread, Bacon, Fries, Hatch Queso Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
- (Regular: $8.99)
- Hot Hatch: Pick a protein, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
- (Regular: $6.99)
