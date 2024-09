On Wednesday, September 25, Dillas Quesadillas with a special offer: $5 Plain-O Dillas all day long! Quesadilla enthusiasts can indulge in a delicious regular-sized Plain-O Dilla at any Dillas location during operating hours.

The Plain-O Dilla features a choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak or Smoked Brisket, paired with cheese and Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce. This special allows one Dilla per person and is available for dine-in, take-out and drive-thru orders only.