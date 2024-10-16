Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), a North Texas-based quick service restaurant chain specializing in cooked-to-order Primo quesadillas, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Nacogdoches, Texas. Located at 2829 North St., this marks Dillas’ first venture into East Texas and its 11th system-wide restaurant to date.

The Nacogdoches location is operated by Primeaux Restaurant Group (PRG) and led by seasoned restaurateur Pete John. Since partnering with Dillas in 2018, PRG has successfully opened five locations across Louisiana, establishing Dillas as a top performer in average unit volume (AUV) and creating over 100 jobs in local communities.

“We’re excited to bring our Primo meals to the historic city of Nacogdoches,” said John. “With its rich heritage, Nacogdoches is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to building meaningful connections while sharing our passion for great food and exceptional service.”

Spanning 2,000 square feet, the new restaurant offers a modern, inviting atmosphere for dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout customers. It features both indoor seating and an outdoor patio, ensuring a comfortable dining experience year-round. Dillas will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The expansion into Nacogdoches highlights Dillas’ commitment to providing exceptional food and service to meet the increasing demand for its unique offerings. Guests can enjoy fan favorites like the Founder and Lone Star quesadillas, along with cheesy sides like Gorilla Fries and Gorilla Chips. For those seeking lighter options, the menu includes customizable Not-A-Dilla Salads, vegetarian choices and build-your-own quesadilla selections.

Dillas Quesadillas goes beyond great food; the brand is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through initiatives that support small businesses, promote healthy lifestyles, invest in education and combat hunger through partnerships with local organizations like the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce, Stephen F. Austin University and Nacogdoches Police and Fire Departments, Dillas is committed to giving back.

“Opening our first location in Nacogdoches is a pivotal moment for Dillas,” said Kyle Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Dillas. “We have seen great success in our college markets, most recently in Ruston, LA, and we’re eager to introduce our brand to the community, especially alongside the faculty, staff and students at Stephen F. Austin University. We’re inspired by the character of this city and look forward to becoming a valued part of the local landscape as we expand further in East Texas in the years to come.”

Dillas is always looking for like-minded individuals to join its growing team and is actively recruiting for its Nacogdoches location. For an opportunity to join the Nacogdoches team or one of its other locations, visit apply.dillas.com.