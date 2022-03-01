Dillas Quesadillas Announces Growth Partnership with Gala Capital Partners

Dillas Quesadillas, a North Texas-based restaurant chain featuring cooked-to-order quesadillas and scratch-made dipping sauces, announced its partnership today with Gala Capital Partners, LLC. The private investment company focusing on food and hospitality service franchises throughout the country will support Dillas Quesadillas on its growth journey to become a nationally recognized restaurant brand.

This announcement marks the push for substantial growth opportunities for the fast-casual brand within the next several years. Since its opening in 2013, Dillas Quesadillas has expanded to seven locations throughout North Texas and Louisiana and is slated to add six new locations in 2022, with an additional 12 planned in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a dynamic company like Gala Capital Partners,” says Kyle Gordon, owner and co-founder of Dillas Quesadillas. “The strategic work, guidance and mentorship that Gala provides to help grow businesses our size is unmatched. This partnership will enhance our vision of expansion and take our brand to new heights.”

By finalizing the new partnership, Dillas Quesadillas joins an extensive list of partners that Gala Capital Partners has owned, developed and/or operated such as MOOYAH, CiCi’s Pizza, Applebee’s, Jack in The Box, Del Taco and Famous Dave’s.

“Gala Capital Partners invests in businesses and brands with great people, passion and products. Dillas Quesadillas is definitely one of the best examples we have seen embodying all of these attributes,” says Anand Gala, CEO of Gala Capital Partners. “Dillas has a devoted customer following and has experienced tremendous growth in North Texas. We look forward to helping this brand continue to strategically expand its footprint and bring the world’s best quesadillas to as many communities as possible.”

“I came up with the idea of Dillas Quesadillas in college. It is humbling to see the idea come to fruition and has caught the attention of national investors. It’s absolutely incredible,” says Gordon. “As a smaller fast-casual brand prominently in the North Texas area, our long-term goal is to grow across the country, and with Gala’s support, I know we can make it happen.”