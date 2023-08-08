Dillas Quesadillas Announces Opening of Fifth North Texas Location

Dillas Quesadillas, the North Texas-based fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in cooked-to-order Primo quesadillas, announces the grand opening of its Forney location in mid-September 2023. The highly anticipated installment, located at 303 Marketplace Blvd., will bring Dillas' mouthwatering flavors to the heart of the city, marking the first step of the brand's rapid growth plan.

The expansion into Forney is Dillas’ fifth North Texas location and is a testament to the brand's dedication to providing exceptional food and service while meeting the growing demand for its one-of-a-kind menu. The options include fan favorites like the Founder and the Lone Star and cheesy sides like Gorilla Fries and Gorilla Chips. For lighter fare, guests can create a Not-A-Dilla Salad, choose from the vegetarian options or build their own.

"Opening our eighth location in under a decade is nothing short of exciting and we are looking forward to immersing ourselves into the Forney community," says Kyle Gordon, owner and co-founder of Dillas Quesadillas. “We have received incredible feedback for our unique approach to quesadillas, and expanding into new markets allows us to bring our passion to even more people.”

In addition, the North Texas restaurant prioritizes making an impact in each of its communities by nurturing small businesses, encouraging healthy living by promoting active lifestyles and balanced diets, investing in students’ educations and fighting hunger with longtime partner Minnie’s Food Pantry. Alongside volunteering time, Dillas allows guests the option to add .30 cents to each purchase by including a Minnie’s Meal at checkout. For every Minnie’s Meal sold, Dillas will match the donation, equating to two meals served for those in need.

“We are excited about the future and the continued growth of Dillas, and the Forney location highlights the hard work and dedication each team member has put into our business,” says Maggie Gordon, co-founder of Dillas Quesadillas. “We pride ourselves on having fun and giving back to our communities all while serving delicious meals. Quesadillas are more than just a meal, they’re a way to connect with friends, family and community, and we’ll continue to do just that in the city of Forney.”

Dillas is always looking for like-minded individuals to join its growing team and is actively recruiting for their Forney location. For an opportunity to join their Forney Team or one of its other locations, visit apply.dillas.com.