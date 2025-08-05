Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), the North Texas-based quick-service restaurant chain known for its Primo Quesadilla Meals, has appointed Michael Mabry as its new Head of Franchise Development. Mabry is a respected figure in the restaurant industry with more than 30 years of franchise and operations leadership. In this role, Mabry will guide the company’s franchise growth strategy, focusing on sustainable development in key markets across Texas and the surrounding states.

“We’ve always said Dillas is built on community, quality and culture,” said Kyle Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Dillas Quesadillas. “Michael embodies all three. He’s a seasoned operator and has been a trusted mentor, a friend of the brand and a believer in what Dillas can become. With Michael leading franchise development, we’re ready to scale smartly while staying true to what makes us special.”

Mabry’s resume includes executive leadership roles at MOOYAH Burgers, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Boston Pizza Restaurants and Brinker International, as well as franchise operations leadership at Brinker International. His approach to growth emphasizes building strong partnerships over simply planting flags, a strategy aligned with Dillas’ values.

“Dillas is creating a new segment in the restaurant space, the same way pizza carved its own path out of Italian food,” said Mabry. “It’s bold, craveable and hyper-focused on execution, and customers are responding. Our goal now is to find the right partners who share our passion, not just for the food, but for the culture and customer experience.”

Mabry will begin by working behind the scenes, and behind the line, at Dillas locations, gaining firsthand knowledge of restaurant operations before onboarding new partners. His hands-on strategy reflects a brand-first philosophy: grow only where the team can fully support and sustain franchise success.

“It’s not about speed,” Mabry said. “It’s about building the infrastructure that allows franchisees to thrive, and that means understanding the business from every angle.”