Dillas Quesadillas, the North-Texas-based quesadilla restaurant, is bringing back their Frito Pie Dilla for a limited time only. The exclusive Frito Pie Dilla consists of chili cheese Fritos, ground beef, a hatch queso drizzle and fresh red onions, and will be available to purchase from now through November 2.

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.