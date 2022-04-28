Dillas Quesadillas to Give Back on Cinco De Mayo

Dillas Quesadillas is celebrating Cinco de Mayo a little differently this year by backing a local charity. The North Texas-based fast casual chain has pledged to donate 10 percent of sales on May 5 to Minnie’s Food Pantry DFW, furthering the nonprofit’s goal to feed our local community.

Customers who patronize any Dillas location including Frisco, McKinney, Denton, and Plano, will know that their money is going to a good cause. For every $1 donated on Cinco de Mayo, three meals will be provided to families in need across DFW.