Dillas Quesadillas Hires Adam Reed as Vice President of Marketing

Dillas Quesadillas, a North Texas-based restaurant chain featuring cooked-to-order quesadillas and scratch-made dipping sauces, today announced the addition of Adam Reed as the fast-casual chain’s first vice president of marketing. Reed will oversee all marketing, brand management and strategy, and report directly to Owners and Co-Founders, Kyle and Maggie Gordon.

“Adam is an incredible addition to our executive team and I am excited to see the immediate impact he will have on the brand,” says Kyle Gordon, owner and co-founder of Dillas Quesadillas. “We believe Adam’s passion, knowledge and extensive experience in the restaurant industry will be paramount to the success of our upcoming expansion goals.”

Reed brings 15 years of experience working with brands in high-growth environments. His strengths lie in developing big-picture marketing strategies that build brand awareness, create long-term loyalty and capitalize on consumer behavior and current market trends.

“I’ve known Kyle for many years, and I’m thrilled to begin working alongside him, Maggie and the rest of the Dillas team,” says Adam Reed. “Dillas is a one-of-a-kind brand and has accomplished substantial success since its opening in 2013. We look forward to building on that even more and taking Dillas to the next level.”

Before joining Dillas Quesadillas, Reed spent over a decade with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers beginning as a marketing manager and was quickly promoted to regional director of marketing, helping the brand grow throughout the state of Texas as well as across the country. Prior to that he worked at Chipotle Mexican Grill as a local store marketing consultant, expanding brand awareness during the height of their expansion across the DFW market.

Reed graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in communications and received his MBA in marketing management from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas.