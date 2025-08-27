Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), a North Texas-based Restaurant chain featuring grilled-to-order quesadillas and scratch-made dipping sauces, announced today the appointment of Kristen Serrano as senior brand and marketing manager. In her new role, Serrano will guide integrated brand strategy, support marketing efforts for current and future franchisees, strengthen Customer loyalty programs and elevate local engagement across Dillas’ 11 Restaurants.

“Kristen’s proven track record in building guest engagement and advancing digital platforms makes her a tremendous asset as we continue scaling the brand,” said Kyle Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Dillas Quesadillas. “She brings the perfect balance of big-brand experience and entrepreneurial spirit that matches where we are in our growth journey.”

Serrano has more than a decade of experience guiding marketing efforts for restaurants and franchise systems. At Smoothie King, she managed digital marketing and the loyalty program, launching a new custom-built app and driving national promotions that set sales records. Prior to that, she held leadership positions with RAVE Restaurant Group, where she helped modernize brand strategy and supported a record year of new store openings, and with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, where she built its field marketing program and oversaw high-volume grand openings.

“Dillas has a unique energy that comes through in every Customer interaction,” Serrano said. “I’m excited to build on that momentum and help take the brand to the next level with marketing that celebrates what makes Dillas special, from creative campaigns to community partnerships and meaningful experiences that strengthen Customer connections.”

Serrano earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and a Master of Business Administration in marketing from the University of North Texas.