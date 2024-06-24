Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), the North Texas-based quick service restaurant chain specializing in cooked-to-order Primo quesadillas, announces the signing of a new franchise development agreement with Primeaux Restaurant Group (PRG). The partnership supports Dillas’ commitment to growth, allowing for strategic expansion in East Texas and an extended presence in Louisiana. By June 2026, Dillas aims to double its unit total to 18 restaurants.

Led by restaurateur Pete John, PRG has opened three Dillas locations in Shreveport and Bossier City since the joint venture began in 2018. John’s leadership has resulted in top-performing restaurants with one of the highest Average Unit Volumes (AUVs) in the Dillas system and generated over 100 jobs in the communities in which he operates.

“Primeaux Restaurant Group has consistently demonstrated exponential growth and success since opening the first Louisiana location six years ago, and we are confident they will continue to elevate Dillas to new heights,” said Kyle Gordon, CEO and co-founder of Dillas. “Pete is a tremendous leader who is committed to serving the communities and embracing the Dillas culture and core values in every restaurant they operate.”

Following the opening of two new company-owned Dillas locations in Dallas-Fort Worth at the end of 2024, this agreement aligns with the brand’s rapid expansion efforts. Combined with a strategic investment from Gala Capital Partners in 2021, this parallel growth of both company-owned and franchised outlets positions the restaurant to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality and operational excellence.

“I am thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Kyle and the Dillas team and continue to expand the dynamic business into new Louisiana locations while making our mark in East Texas,” said John. “Our passion lies in cultivating communities through serving fast and delicious meals, and we look forward to embarking on this journey together.”

Since opening its first location in 2013, Dillas, founded by husband-and-wife duo Kyle and Maggie Gordon, has remained dedicated to upholding its core values: “Good Food. Good People. Good Times.” As the company continues to expand, Dillas is seeking like-minded individuals to join its growing team and is actively accepting applications for their locations. For career opportunities, visit apply.dillas.com.