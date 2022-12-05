Dillas Quesadillas Launches Franchise Program

Dillas Quesadillas, a North Texas-based restaurant chain featuring cooked-to-order quesadillas and scratch-made dipping sauces, launched its first franchising program noting a major milestone for the brand since opening in 2013. This investment supports the brand's goal of expanding on its seven existing locations as it approaches ten years in business.

“Since 2013 we have been committed to powering our purpose of building community through Primo Quesadilla Meals,” said Kyle Gordon, owner and co-founder. “Our franchising program will propel us forward in our mission to take Dillas to the next level. I’m confident that through identifying partners who reflect our core values and fit the brand culture, we will continue to be successful in bringing our Primo Quesadilla Meals to communities across the country.”

The Dillas Franchise Program is now open and accepting applications. With a presence in Texas and Louisiana, the brand is prioritizing expansion in Texas and into neighboring states, allowing the business to provide exceptional support for its new franchise owners. The program is, however, open to applicants nationwide, with all states under consideration for expansion.

Dillas currently has three new company units expected to open in the new year, with five additional units under lease slated for 2024.

Along with the search for franchisees and upcoming expansions, Dillas recently added to its team by hiring Vice President of Marketing, Adam Reed. With over a decade of working at Raising Cane’s during its rapid expansion, Reed made the transition to Dillas with the goal to build an already successful brand into a household name.