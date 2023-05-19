Dillas Quesadillas Launches New LTO, The Hot Chick

Dillas Quesadillas, the North Texas-based restaurant chain that serves fresh and flavorful cooked-to-order primo quesadillas, is highlighting its latest LTO offer, The Hot Chick.

Each year, Dillas hosts its popular ‘Dillas Madness’ bracket challenge where guests are invited to enter their dream Dilla for a chance to win $1,000 and for their creation to be on the menu for a limited time!

The Hot Chick is $7.99 and includes chicken, grilled jalapeños, french fries, buffalo drizzle, queso drizzle and jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

This offer is only available in-store at all Dillas Quesadillas locations.