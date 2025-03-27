Michelle Williams

“Michelle is a fantastic addition to the Dillas family, and we are looking forward to seeing how her expertise will enhance our brand’s presence,” said Kyle Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Dillas. “Her background in field marketing and passion for creating strong community ties with guests makes her the perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts as we continue our growth.”

Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), a North Texas-based restaurant chain featuring grilled-to-order quesadillas and scratch-made dipping sauces, announced today the hiring of Michelle Williams as senior brand and marketing manager. In this role, Williams will oversee Dillas’ marketing strategy, local store marketing initiatives and brand engagement across its 11 restaurants.

Williams brings more than eight years of experience in restaurant marketing to Dillas, having previously worked in high-growth environments with a focus on field marketing, brand partnerships and campaign execution. Most recently, she served as Area Leader of Marketing for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, where she developed and executed regional marketing strategies which increased sales and strengthened brand presence in key markets. Prior to that, she held multiple roles at Jimmy John’s, specializing in franchise support, local marketing initiatives and customer engagement strategies.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Dillas Quesadillas and be part of a brand that has such a strong culture and a passionate following,” said Michelle Williams. “Dillas is known for its commitment to great food and great people, and I look forward to elevating the guest experience through creative and community-driven marketing strategies.”

Williams earned her Bachelor of Science in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin.