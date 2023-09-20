Dillas Quesadillas to Offer $5 Plain-O Dillas on National Quesadilla Day

Dillas Quesadillas is celebrating National Quesadilla Day on Monday, September 25, with $5 Plain-O Dillas all day. Quesadilla lovers can enjoy a delicious regular-sized Plain-O Dilla at all Dillas locations in Denton, Plano, Frisco and McKinney.

Dillas’ Plain-O includes the option of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak or Smoked Brisket, with your choice of cheese and Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce. Please note the $5 deal does not include a full meal, one Dilla per person and no upcharges when purchasing.