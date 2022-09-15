    Dillas Quesadillas to Offer $5 Quesadillas

    The promotion is for National Quesadilla Day. 

    Dillas Quesadillas is celebrating National Quesadilla Day on Sept. 25 with $5 Dillas all day.

    DFW foodies can visit any Dillas Quesadillas location including Denton, Plano, Frisco and McKinney, and enjoy a delicious regular-sized Plain-O Dilla with their choice of meat. 

    If Plain-O dillas aren’t your jam, guests can also enjoy the national day with crowd favorites like: 

    • Gordo: Ground Beef, Bacon, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
      • (Regular: $7.99)
    • Fluffy: Steak, Bean Spread, Bacon, Fries, Hatch Queso Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
      • (Regular: $9.99)
    • Hot Hatch: Pick a protein, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
      • (Regular: $7.99)

     

    Please note, the $5 deal does not include a full meal, one dilla per person and no upcharges when purchasing. 

