Dillas Quesadillas to Offer $5 Quesadillas

Dillas Quesadillas is celebrating National Quesadilla Day on Sept. 25 with $5 Dillas all day.

DFW foodies can visit any Dillas Quesadillas location including Denton, Plano, Frisco and McKinney, and enjoy a delicious regular-sized Plain-O Dilla with their choice of meat.

If Plain-O dillas aren’t your jam, guests can also enjoy the national day with crowd favorites like:

Gordo: Ground Beef, Bacon, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch (Regular: $7.99)

Ground Beef, Bacon, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch Fluffy: Steak, Bean Spread, Bacon, Fries, Hatch Queso Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch (Regular: $9.99)

Steak, Bean Spread, Bacon, Fries, Hatch Queso Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch Hot Hatch: Pick a protein, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch (Regular: $7.99)

Pick a protein, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch

Please note, the $5 deal does not include a full meal, one dilla per person and no upcharges when purchasing.