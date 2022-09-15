Dillas Quesadillas to Offer $5 Quesadillas

Dillas Quesadillas is celebrating National Quesadilla Day on Sept. 25 with $5 Dillas all day.
DFW foodies can visit any Dillas Quesadillas location including Denton, Plano, Frisco and McKinney, and enjoy a delicious regular-sized Plain-O Dilla with their choice of meat.
If Plain-O dillas aren’t your jam, guests can also enjoy the national day with crowd favorites like:
- Gordo: Ground Beef, Bacon, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
- (Regular: $7.99)
- Fluffy: Steak, Bean Spread, Bacon, Fries, Hatch Queso Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
- (Regular: $9.99)
- Hot Hatch: Pick a protein, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Jalapeno Ranch
- (Regular: $7.99)
Please note, the $5 deal does not include a full meal, one dilla per person and no upcharges when purchasing.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.