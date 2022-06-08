Dillas Quesadillas Opens Drive-Thru Store in Frisco, Texas

On Wednesday, June 8, Dillas Quesadillas, the North Texas-based fast-casual restaurant, will debut its new drive-thru in Frisco, TX.
The drive-thru will be located at Dillas’ existing location at 3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco, TX, and marks the restaurant's fourth drive-thru location in Dallas-Fort Worth. To ring in the new renovation, Dillas will be hosting an all-day grand opening celebration with the people of Frisco and quesadilla lovers everywhere.
