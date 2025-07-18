Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), has launched a new streamlined menu, now available at all 11 Dillas locations across North Texas, East Texas and Louisiana. The North Texas-based restaurant chain, known for its grilled-to-order quesadillas and scratch-made dipping sauces, is implementing the updated system to improve ordering efficiency, speed of service and overall menu clarity across all channels.

The refreshed menu highlights the brand’s six signature Primo Quesadilla Meals, now served standard with seasoned fries and a drink. Customers can choose from tried-and-true creations like the Lone Star, made with smoked brisket, fresh red onion, cilantro and barbecue sauce, accompanied with jalapeño ranch; the Founder, with chicken or steak, portobello mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and creamy churri dipping sauce; the Fluffy, filled with seasoned fries, steak, bacon, bean spread, pico de gallo and a queso drizzle; the Hot Hatch, with your choice of protein, hatch green chile peppers, bacon and jalapeño ranch; the Plain-O, a classic meat and cheese quesadilla with your protein of choice; and the new Double Dilla, featuring double chicken, double cheese and a queso drizzle. Each meal is available in two portion sizes, Regular two-slice or Gorilla four-slice, making it easier than ever to customize for appetite and budget.

“Our mission since 2013 is to serve Primo Quesadilla Meals while always putting the customer experience first,” said Kyle Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Dillas Quesadillas. “This streamlined menu is a result of listening to our customers, studying our operations and refining how we deliver what people love most about Dillas. We’ve made it easier to order, faster to serve and simpler for customers to find what they want, without losing any of the bold, scratch-made flavor that sets us apart. It’s a major step forward as we prepare for continued growth and welcome even more customers into the Dillas community.”

While the refreshed menu board has been streamlined for clarity and speed, Dillas reassures loyal customers that beloved items not featured on the menu are still available to order. To continue flavor personalization, Dillas will still offer a wide range of add-ons, including bacon, grilled jalapeños, black bean spread and Buffalo drizzle, as well as its signature dipping sauces like jalapeño ranch, creamy churri, guac sauce and more. Customers can also opt for gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free modifications across most menu items.

In addition to dine-in service, Dillas offers pickup, catering, first- and third-party delivery options and a mobile app experience through the Dillas Diehards™ loyalty program, which rewards repeat customers with points redeemable for Primo Perks.