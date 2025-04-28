Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and Dillas Quesadillas is making it easier (and tastier) than ever to celebrate! On Monday, May 5, all Dillas locations are offering a party-worthy deal: $5 regular Primo quesadillas and $5 freshly squeezed limeade jugs—available all day.

Whether your audience is looking for a fun family meal, a quick bite before heading out to festivities or simply a way to enjoy bold, fresh flavors without breaking the bank, Dillas has them covered. Guests can choose from signature favorites like the Lone Star, Founder or Gordo—each packed with high-quality ingredients. And Dillas’ house-made limeade is the perfect refreshing treat for spring.