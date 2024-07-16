Dillas Quesadillas (pronounced Dill-uhs), a North Texas-based quick service restaurant chain specializing in cooked-to-order Primo quesadillas, announces the development of its new drive-thru prototype in Ruston, LA. Slated to open in the summer of 2024, the brand’s tenth system-wide location installment, and the first of its kind, will provide increased efficiency and emphasize Dillas’ commitment to innovation, convenience and strategic growth.

Located at 103 Cooktown Rd., the 1,500-square-foot restaurant will maximize off-premise business by focusing on the expanding drive-thru, take-out and digital ordering channels, catering to the evolving needs of customers. This initiative aligns with Dillas’ vision for the future of promoting convenience without compromising quality.

“The prototype serves as a blueprint for our expansion strategy. We envision incorporating this latest model into new locations, strategically selected to enhance accessibility and customer reach,” said Kyle Gordon, CEO and co-founder of Dillas. “By combining the speed of drive-thru service with the convenience of takeout, we aim to elevate and adapt to the changing dynamics of the quick-service dining landscape.”

The expansion into Ruston highlights the brand’s dedication to providing outstanding food and service while meeting the increasing demand for its one-of-a-kind menu that includes fan favorites like the Founder and the Lone Star, as well as its famous hatch chili queso and seasoned french fries.

Beyond its transformative impact on the customer’s dining experience, the installment will uplift local economic growth and provide exciting career opportunities. With plans for rapid expansion in the coming years, Dillas invites like-minded individuals to join its dynamic team and actively seeks candidates for its new locations. For an opportunity to join the team, visit apply.dillas.com. For more information about the opportunity to own a Dillas franchise, go to dillas.com/franchise/.