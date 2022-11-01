Dillas Quesdillas Brings Back Frito Pie Dilla

Fall is officially in full swing, which means Dillas Quesadillas’ limited-time-only Frito Pie Dilla is back. The delicious dilla consists of chili cheese Fritos, ground beef, a hatch queso drizzle and fresh red onions and will be available to purchase from now through November 23.

Guests can purchase the Regular Frito Pie Dilla for $8.99 and a Gorilla Frito Pie Dilla for $13.49. This limited time only deal will be available for dine-in and takeout at all Dillas Quesadillas locations.