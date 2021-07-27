Dip Shack Dips & Chips to Launch Food Truck

Dip Shack Dips & Chips, a fast-growing quick-service concept, is launching a food truck this summer.

The first Dip Shack food truck is set to open in San Antonio, Texas, this week. This mobile business will make it easy to bring the company’s juicy Dip sandwiches and homemade Chips to guests at local food truck round ups, music festivals, businesses and neighborhood communities and more.

“Our team has invested a lot of time and passion into creating the Dip Shack concept. The number one goal we have is to provide the best Dips and Chips you’ll ever eat,” said Ron Lam, managing partner of Trifecta Management Group. “After our initial offerings at six locations received an overwhelming positive response from guests, we knew the next step was to take the delicious eats on the road. It's simple, delicious menu makes it easy to adapt to a mobile expression.”

In addition to the new food truck, Dip Shack is continuing to experience vast growth across the U.S. since its inception in 2020. Currently, the concept is available in California, Ohio, New Mexico and Florida.

“The Dip Shack brand was made with growth in mind,” said Lam. “The concept is scalable and can be easily modified to the areas it serves from entertainment centers to food halls, to standalone locations and, of course, to food trucks. It’s an attractive menu that is simple to produce consistently with the same quality with each order for dine in, carry out or delivery.”

Dip Shack features five types of hand-crafted Dips made from the finest quality meats, including Prime (prime rib), Strami (pastrami), Chicken, Belly (pork belly) and Piggyback (Strami + Belly) and three flavors of crispy, homemade Chips (BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Salted), which are made from fresh Idaho potatoes and seasoned with its own signature rubs composed of the highest-quality spices. All Dips are served on fresh, butter-toasted rolls and accompanied with au jus, which is house made daily using all-natural ingredients.

From Dip Shack’s inaugural launch in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, in June 2020, one of our concept’s main core goals was to be an integral part of the local communities it serves. From the first Dip sold and going forward, three percent of all Dip and Chip sales are donated to local non-profit organizations. In San Antonio, Dip Shack has partnered with Make-a-Wish, in Central and South Texas, as the local organization it will contribute to in 2021.

The concept is expected to roll out more than half a dozen locations by early 2022. Dip Shack is created and managed by Trifecta Management Group.