Dippin' Dots Releases New ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz Flavor

Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, announced that its new ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz flavored ice is now available for consumer purchase nationwide. The product combines ICEE's most iconic flavors – Cherry and Blue Raspberry – in the form of Dippin' Dots' famous frozen beads. Consisting of bright red cherry and brilliant blue raspberry-colored dots, the delicious mashup captures ICEE's distinctive flavor profile that fans have enjoyed for decades.

The flavorful combination comes on the heels of J&J Snack Foods' acquisition of Dippin' Dots in June 2022. The delicious mix of classic ICEE flavors and Dippin' Dots' fun, frozen beads, creates a product that promises thrill and excitement fans will be looking for this summer at all their favorite amusement and entertainment venues.

"A sweet collaboration between two beloved brands is impossible to pass up," says Dan Fachner, President & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. "When we acquired the Dippin' Dots brand last year this is exactly what we had in mind – combining our expertise in frozen novelties to create new, exciting products for customers and fans to enjoy."

"The response to the new Dippin' Dots ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz flavored ice has been overwhelmingly positive, with nearly 400,000 servings sold during the coldest part of our season" said Fachner. "Whether you grew up enjoying both brands at your favorite entertainment venues or are part of a new generation of cool fans, Dippin' Dots ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz is a must-have treat for all."

The new flavor is available now and all summer long at Dippin' Dots locations, convenience stores, amusement and entertainment venues, and local events nationwide. Product is also available for online order in scoopable bulk and individual serving pre-packs at www.DippinDots.com. Perfect for special events and social gatherings, Dippin' Dots ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz will bring the theme park experience to fans, elevating the fun.