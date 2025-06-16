Dirty Dough, the gourmet, stuffed cookie brand from multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, has recently teamed up with the NERDS Candy brand to unleash a sweet and colorful cookie, featuring tangy and crunchy NERDS candy.

The new “NERDS Sugar Crush” cookie is part of a limited-time licensed collaboration with the iconic candy brand. Available through June 19, and returning for another week-long run in August at over 65 Dirty Dough locations nationwide, the cookie is a multi-sensory experience with varying textures and flavor.

Paired with Dirty Dough’s gooey, stuffed cookie center and packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS candy, it features a sugar cookie base that is filled with vanilla crème, topped with vibrant pink frosting and sprinkled with NERDS Rainbow Candy.

“With consumers rediscovering classic treats reimagined in bold, indulgent ways, the mix of NERDS candy and Dirty Dough was a natural match, said Sarah DeVore, head baker at Dirty Dough. “Our gourmet cookies are known for their indulgent, stuffed centers, and NERDS candy adds a playful, crunchy twist to it.”

Dirty Dough has quickly become a consumer-favorite across the U.S. Each cookie features layers of decadent fillings, sweet additions and unique flavor combinations. With a weekly rotating menu, Dirty Dough crafts limited-time creations alongside signature favorites, all backed by a mission to focus on what is inside.

“It’s the perfect balance of texture, fun and creativity. And a great example of how we continue to push boundaries with limited-time flavor drops and bold innovation.” added DeVore.