Dirty Dough, the leading cookie brand known for its irresistibly delicious and uniquely crafted cookies, has announced a significant milestone with the successful securing of $2 million in additional funding. This infusion of capital comes as the company prepares for an exciting new chapter under the guidance of Craveworthy Brands, which is moving towards the full acquisition of Dirty Dough this fall.

The $2M funding will fuel Dirty Dough’s aggressive expansion plans, including the continued opening of new locations, enhancement of its product offerings, and bolstering of its operational infrastructure. This financial backing, combined with Craveworthy Brands’ platform resources, positions Dirty Dough to continue to rapidly scale over the next year and set new standards in the industry.

“We are thrilled to have secured this funding, which allows us to take Dirty Dough to the next level,” said Bennett Maxwell, Founder of Dirty Dough. “Partnering with Craveworthy Brands has already opened doors for us, and this additional capital will help us accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the quality and innovation that our customers love.”

Craveworthy Brands, the platform company behind popular brands like Wing It On!, The Budlong, and Genghis Grill, among others, sees immense potential in Dirty Dough as it moves toward a full acquisition.

Gregg Majewski, Founder & CEO of Craveworthy Brands, who has taken on the role of CEO at Dirty Dough, emphasized the importance of this funding round. “This $2M investment is a testament to the belief that investors have in the future of Dirty Dough,” said Majewski. “With our support, Dirty Dough is fully equipped to scale rapidly, innovate in the marketplace, and create unparalleled experiences for our customers.”

As a full acquisition by Craveworthy Brands potentially approaches, Dirty Dough is expected to benefit from the extensive resources offered by the company, including supply chain management, culinary expertise, franchise development, and marketing support. The partnership is designed to not only elevate the Dirty Dough brand but also create exciting opportunities for franchisees and investors.

With over 65+ stores opened,15 food trucks in operation, and over 450 signed agreements, Dirty Dough is on a trajectory for massive growth. The company’s alignment with Craveworthy Brands will ensure that this growth is managed strategically and sustainably, with a continued focus on delivering exceptional products and customer experiences.