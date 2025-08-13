Dirty soda just got a gut-healthy glow-up. Cool Sips, New York City’s first standalone concept dedicated exclusively to the growing “dirty soda” category, is teaming up with functional soda brand poppi to debut a trio of limited-edition drinks, available exclusively at the newly opened Cool Sips Soho location starting Thursday, August 21.

Blending poppi’s cult-favorite prebiotic sodas with Cool Sips’ signature creamy mix-ins, the new collaboration menu includes:

Boardwalk Buzz – Classic Cola poppi, blue raspberry, coconut, sweet cream

– Classic Cola poppi, blue raspberry, coconut, sweet cream Tropic Like It’s Hot – Punch Pop poppi, lime, pineapple, sweet cream

– Punch Pop poppi, lime, pineapple, sweet cream Campfire Crush – Doc Pop poppi, strawberry, toasted marshmallow, vanilla cream

“We’ve always believed dirty soda should be fun, nostalgic, and craveable,” said Andrew Moger, founder of Cool Sips. “Partnering with poppi lets us deliver on all of that while also giving our customers a functional twist they already love. It’s a dream match: they bring the bubbles, we bring the buzz.”

“We’re always looking for partners who share our love of bold flavors, big vibes, and better-for-you ingredients,” said Chelsea Bartling, Vice President of Food Service, poppi. “This collaboration is the perfect way to bring poppi into a sharable, craveable format while staying true to our mission of making modern soda fun and accessible to everyone.”

The collaboration is a first-of-its-kind for Cool Sips, and is a testament to the brand’s explosive growth and ability to punch above its weight in the beverage space. Since launching in March 2024, the brand has rapidly expanded across New York City and caught the attention of both consumers and billion-dollar brands. With its fresh, irreverent take on the dirty soda trend, Cool Sips is quickly establishing itself as a rising disruptor in the functional beverage category.

To keep the fizzy fun going, Cool Sips will host a special giveaway on Saturday, September 13 at its Soho location (156 Sullivan Street). The first 100 guests will receive an exclusive limited-edition Cool Sips x poppi mini tote bag and a free drink coupon – no purchase required. As an added surprise, select tote bags will include “golden tickets” redeemable for bigger prizes like free Cool Sips for a week, branded merch, and gift cards.

The limited-edition poppi drinks will be available at the Soho shop while supplies last.