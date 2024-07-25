District Taco, a premier authentic Mexican fast-casual restaurant known for its authentic Yucatán flavors, announced the addition of two key leaders to drive the brand’s ambitious expansion plans and enhance the franchise opportunity. Victoria Stratton joins as Director of Design, and John Deacon takes on the role of Director of Real Estate Development. Their combined expertise and fresh perspectives will be instrumental in driving District Taco’s growth and innovation, marking a significant step in the brand’s mission to enhance its market presence and streamline operations for rapid growth, benefiting current and prospective franchisees.

Victoria Stratton brings an extensive background in interior architecture and project management, particularly within the food service and hospitality sectors. Since joining District Taco last fall, Victoria has evolved the design process for its restaurants by standardizing concepts to streamline construction and creating a cohesive Yucatan-inspired brand experience across all locations. Victoria’s introduction of prototype standard drawings and refined exterior designs has optimized the build processes for franchisees and improved the brand experience.

Since joining District Taco in September 2024, John Deacon has been instrumental in supporting the brand’s expansion in new markets. With over a decade of experience in commercial real estate and property management, John has made significant contributions to the site selection process, lease negotiations, and development schedules. His efforts have already yielded tangible results, with District Taco on track to open six new stores this year and several more in 2025.

The additions of Deacon and Stratton to its leadership team underscore District Taco’s commitment to growth and innovation. By enhancing the design and development processes, District Taco aims to provide its franchisees with the resources and support needed to succeed in the competitive fast-casual market. These appointments align with the brand’s goals of showcasing its Yucatán roots, delivering exceptional dining experiences and expanding its footprint across key markets, making District Taco an attractive and lucrative franchise opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to see Victoria and John’s impact,” said Chris Medhurst, President and Chief Operating Officer at District Taco. “Together, they have significantly strengthened our expansion capabilities. Their contributions have proven instrumental in offering our franchisees best-in-class support to open new stores.”

District Taco is actively seeking franchise partners with a proven track record in multi-unit operations and a passion for guest experience, who are motivated to grow with an emerging brand.