District Taco, the premier Mexican fast-casual restaurant known for its authentic Yucatán flavors, announced a new lineup of menu items designed to bring value, convenience, and flavor to customers during a time when every dollar counts. The brand’s newest release, Churritos, are now available across all locations, while the eagerly anticipated Fiesta Box bundle is set to debut in December, just in time for the holidays.

Churritos, aminiature take on traditional churros, offer bite-sized deliciousness, dusted in cinnamon sugar and paired with rich Ghirardelli chocolate sauce for dipping. Churritos are sold in small and large portions. These delightful treats are the perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note or enjoy as a snack any time of day. They’re perfect for sharing!

Arriving in December, the Fiesta Box bundle will bring even more value to District Taco’s lineup. Each Fiesta Box will include 6 tacos with a side of rice and beans for as little as $22.99 (prices will vary by location). This affordable, convenient bundle is meant to make mealtime both easy and enjoyable for friends, colleagues and families alike.

Designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers, these new menu offerings combine convenience, variety, and affordability:

Enhanced Convenience: These bundles simplify the ordering process with ready-made options ideal for busy customers, reflecting District Taco's commitment to giving people simple meal choices.

Complete Dining Experience, Enhanced Value: The Churritos and Fiesta Box deliver a satisfying meal experience, highlighting District Taco's commitment delivering great products.

“Our new Churritos and upcoming Fiesta Box are all about providing value and convenience,” said Chris Medhurst, President & COO at District Taco. “We know inflation has hit our customers hard, and we want to give them options to stretch their dollar without sacrificing quality or flavor.”

District Taco’s ongoing product innovations and expansion underscore the brand’s dedication to delivering exceptional value while enhancing customer satisfaction. With these new offerings, District Taco stands out as a top choice for customers seeking high-quality, affordable meals.

District Taco is actively seeking franchise partners with a proven track record in multi-unit operations and a passion for guest experience, who are motivated to grow with an emerging brand.